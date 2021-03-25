GoFundMe created for Monterey County veteran killed in motorcycle crash

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A GoFundMe has been created for Ryan Sparks, a motorcyclist who died in a crash on Monday.

According to the fundraiser, his wife will need to take time off work not only to grieve but to support their two boys. The money will help with funeral expenses, bills, and help financially support the boys until they are 18.

Ryan Sparks, a healthcare navigator with Nation's Finest, spent a lot of his life helping and motivating the community, especially veterans. He helped them find medical care and home when needed.

Sparks was a U.S. Army veteran devoted to helping others and was awarded Monterey County's 2019 Veteran of the year.

