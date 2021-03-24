Two suspects in Salinas shooting arrested in Soledad

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Salinas.

Police said they used video of the shooting to identify the suspects and were able to gather enough evidence for arrest and search warrants. On Tuesday, the Violence Suppression Task Fore served the search warrants in Soledad.

During the search, police said they found four unregistered guns and one fully automatic handgun.

Both suspects, a 25-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, were arrested and booked into the Monterey County jail on gun charges and charges related to the shooting. Police did not specify which shooting they were believed to be involved with.