Salinas man found guilty of raping 9-year-old stepdaughter

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas man has been found guilty of raping his stepdaughter when she was 9 years old, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

A jury found Aaron Eugene Sepulveda guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and nine other sexual assault-related crimes. The jury also found that Sepulveda caused great bodily injury during the sexual assault and two other sex crimes that happened when the girl was between 5 and 8 years old.

The victim was admitted to Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital in August 2018 for bleeding in a private area, and a doctor in the emergency room found bruising in several areas and tears to tissue.

Police and Child Protective Services were called to the hospital and Sepulveda was arrested.

The DA's Office said the trial was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the two-week trial started on March 5. During the trial, the victim testified about what happened that day and other incidents.

Sepulveda is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is scheduled for May 2021.