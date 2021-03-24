Man dies of injuries following shooting on Laurel Drive

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say a man has died following a shooting on Laurel Drive Tuesday.

Police responded to the area around E. Laurel Drive and Ranch View Lane after a report of gunshots heard in the area. When officers got there, they found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite lifesaving measures, the man died of his injuries. His identity will not be released until his family is notified. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. John McNeil at 831-758-7277 or johnmc@ci.salinas.ca.us. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-758-4222.