Gov. Gavin Newsom to submit nomination for state Attorney General

SAN FRANCISCO (KION) Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a news conference to submit his nomination for the next California Attorney General.

The seat was previously held by Xavier Becerra, who has recently been sworn in as the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Newsom's office says he will nominate Alameda Assemblymember Rob Bonta, who will become the first Filipino American to serve as the state's Attorney General if he is confirmed.

The California State Assembly and Senate will have 90 days to confirm Bonta.

“Rob represents what makes California great – our desire to take on righteous fights and reverse systematic injustices. Growing up with parents steeped in social justice movements, Rob has become a national leader in the fight to repair our justice system and defend the rights of every Californian. And most importantly, at this moment when so many communities are under attack for who they are and who they love, Rob has fought to strengthen hate crime laws and protect our communities from the forces of hate. He will be a phenomenal Attorney General, and I can’t wait to see him get to work," Newsom said in a statement ahead of the news conference.

Newsom's office says Bonta was elected to the Assembly's 18th District in 2012, becoming the first Filipino American state legislator in the state's history