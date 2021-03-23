Gull with embedded fish hooks rescued in Seaside

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The SPCA Monterey County Wildlife and Rehabilitation Center recently rescued an injured rescued gull, and on Monday, the bird was released back into the wild.

The organization said the gull was found in a Seaside yard on Noche Buena on March 7. The SPCA got multiple reports about him in the days before they could rescue him, but he was still able to fly and get away from rescuers.

When the gull was caught, the SPCA said he had multiple fish hooks in his face, beak and wing. It was a hard plastic lure with three treble hooks, according to the SPCA, and the hooks were making it impossible for him to eat or drink.

The SPCA said the gull was dehydrated and skinny, so the rescuers started giving him pain medication, fluids and antibiotics. They sedated the gull to remove the hooks and treat the injuries.

By the following day, the bird was alert and eating, but needed more time to recover.

On Monday, the gull was released back into the wild at Seaside State Beach.

The SPCA is asking members of the community to properly dispose of broken or leftover fishing gear and never leave fishing lines, hooks, lures or bait. Fish with hooks in them should not be released, and those who release fish are asked to use barbless hooks.

Of you see an injured wild animal, call the SPCA at 831-264-5427.