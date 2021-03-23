Doctors say tackling rising overdoses and mental health issues is their next task

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Central Coast healthcare professionals have worked tirelessly to address the COVID-19 pandemic but say addressing the rise in drug overdoses and mental health needs brought on by the pandemic is their next task.

Dr. Casey Grover from Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula says he has seen a rise in overdose patients in the last year.

"In the time frame from July 2020 to the year before, we had the greatest number of overdose deaths in American history at almost 84,000 and we're seeing the isolation and the loneliness," he says.

Now, staff at CHOMP say they are discussing programs and resources to address drug abuse and mental health locally.

