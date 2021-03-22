Spring break begins for Central Coast university

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Spring has sprung, and that means college students around the country are preparing for spring break.

Schools across the country and the Central Coast are starting their spring break this week.

At UC Santa Cruz and UC Davis, the break began this past weekend and is expected to last until this Sunday, March 28th.

Spring break for CSU Monterey Bay students will begin this Friday, March 26th.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more on how Central Coast cities are preparing tonight at 9 p.m.