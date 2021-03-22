Community members flock to gyms as Monterey County moves into red tier

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Gyms are opening at 10% capacity now that Monterey County has moved into the less restrictive red tier.

The Monterey Sports Center opened its doors to customers again on Monday, with indoor equipment set up to accommodate at least 100 people in compliance with health and safety guidelines.

As community members flock to their local gyms, the staff members at the Monterey Sports Center say this also helps create job opportunities during these trying times.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega will have more details tonight at 9 p.m.