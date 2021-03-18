Man arrested in Soledad on suspicion of sexually abusing children

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Soledad police and agents with Homeland Security Investigations arrested a man in connection to multiple sex crimes involving children Wednesday, according to police.

The investigation began three days before the arrest when a woman reported that her niece who is under the age of 10 was sexually abused by her stepfather, Hugo Cesar Marquez.

When members of the family heard about the claims, the woman who reported on behalf of her niece and her two adult sisters came forward and said Marquez sexually battered them. They said the incidents happened multiple times when they were between the ages of 7 and 12 living in Salinas with Marquez.

During the investigation, police said Homeland Security Investigations learned that Marquez had used multiple names and dates of birth before. He was also convicted of giving a fake name to a police officer.

Marquez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on multiple charges.

Any other potential victims are asked to call Soledad police. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call 1-800-782-7463.