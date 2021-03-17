Firefighters extinguish abandoned building fire in Marina

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police and Fire Departments responded to an abandoned building fire in the area of the former Fort Ord at around 5:53 p.m.

Officers say the reports originally took them to the Cypress Knolls area, but upon arrival, they located a portion of a single vacant and abandoned building fire in the area of Hayes Circle and Third Avenue.

Fire crews were able to safely extinguish the flames, however, officers add that residual smoke and the smell of smoke may be noticed throughout the city.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.