Businesses owners share what they have learned during COVID-19 pandemic

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) It has been a year since a shelter in place order was issued on the Central Coast, and many businesses had to shut down or change how they operate.

During a roundtable, business owners gathered to discuss what they have learned and what they wished they knew more about over the course of the pandemic.

The owner of Tropical Cuts Beauty Salon tells KION that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than just her business, but her health. Fausta Ibarra says because she did not know the technology, she was not able to request help from the government.

