Doctors concerned over ‘honor system’ as COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) With millions of more adults now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, concerns are being raised that people who may not be eligible are jumping the line.

Santa Cruz County Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Ghilarducci tells KION that although they are expecting more vaccine supply in the next few weeks, supply is expected to go low in the next week.

Those now eligible include people with severe medical conditions, but as demand for appointments increases, some worry that people in line for vaccines may be claiming medical conditions they do not have.

"It's almost impossible for us to screen people for these conditions in the field like during a drive-through clinic or something. We just don't have any really functional means of doing that," says Ghilarducci. "We're relying on the honor system in this case, we're not requiring doctors to provide a note or verification, there is a form that they can fill out but we realize that this could inundate doctors' offices and they may not have the capacity to do this."

