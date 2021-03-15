Rain Overnight

News

Air Quality (as of 10:30PM):

Good for all reporting stations.



Weather Story: Rain expected overnight as a cold Pacific weather system moves through. The initial cold front will break into showers by dawn and as the cold core of the system approaches, showers will reinvigorate through the afternoon. Cold air will keep things unstable, increasing the chance of small hail and/or snow pellets (graupel). Accumulating snow levels will also dip to 2,000ft with flakes making it even lower. In addition, gusty northwest winds will accompany this system, keeping temperatures very chilly. The pattern will remain somewhat progressive through the end of the week with another weather system arriving on Thursday. Temperatures should remain slightly below normal through the period.

***FROST ADVISORY*** In effect for the North Bay Interior Valleys- Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio- Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley- Including the cities of Santa Rosa, South Santa Rosa, Napa,

San Rafael, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Greenfield, King City, and Salinas

-Temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s will result in

frost formation.

-North Bay Interior Valleys, Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio, and the HollisterValley.

-From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

-Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation ,including budding grapevines, if left uncovered.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County outside of Monterey Bay until 9PM Monday



- Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 12 seconds

expected.



… for the near coastal waters of Santa Cruz County outside of Monterey Bay until 9PM Monday



-Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 feet at 11 seconds

expected.



… for Monterey Bay from 3AM Monday until 3PM Monday



- Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds

expected.



Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Widespread light to moderate rain, breaking into isolated showers after 3AM. Snow levels drop to 2,500ft. Lows in the 40s. Gusty northwest winds at times.



Monday: Partly cloudy with gusty northwest winds. Scattered showers throughout the day—some with small hail. Snow levels will drop down to 2,000ft with flakes or snow pellets possible at even lower elevations. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.



Tuesday: Widespread 30s in the morning with patchy frost. Then, becoming mostly sunny but cool with highs in the 50s to around 60ºF.



Extended: Clouds will increase ahead of a weather system on Wednesday, which will cap heating and keep highs slightly cool. Rain returns on Thursday and could last into early Friday. Temperatures look to remain slightly cool into the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: Weak La Niña

-Forecast into Summer: Neutral



-Area drought status: Abnormally dry for most of the viewing area, moderate drought for most of Santa Clara County outside of the Santa Cruz Mountains and the northeastern sections of San Benito County.