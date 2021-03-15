Low-income renters and landlords in Santa Cruz County eligible for pandemic assistance

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz County announced that local renters and landlords are eligible for more than $16 million in federal funding to help pay rent and utility bills during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding is distributed based on need and available to low-income renters and landlords affected by the pandemic. Renters are eligible if their household income is at or below 80% of the area's median income, and priority is given to households at or below 50% of the area's median income.

The funds can be used to help with rent, utilities and home energy costs, rent and utility arrears and relating housing costs.

Community Bridges, the Community Action Board, Families in Transition, California Rural Legal Assistance and United Way 211 have been chosen to help renters and landlords with the application process

To apply or find out if you are eligible, visit the website here or call 1-833-430-2122 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.