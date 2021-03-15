Investigators serve search warrant related to disappearance of Kristin Smart

News

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (KION) The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said investigators are searching a home in Arroyo Grande as part of the investigation into the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart.

The home belongs to Ruben Flores, the father of Paul Flores. Paul is considered the prime suspect in Smart's disappearance, according to investigators.

The Sheriff's Office said it is using cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar during the search, and it could take up to two days.

“We are encouraged by the news of today’s search of Ruben Flores’ property," the Smart family said in a statement to KION's sister station KEYT. "We appreciate the vigilance and professionalism of Sheriff Ian Parkinson and his department and our family looks forward to learning more in the hours and days ahead.”

The Sheriff's Office said they cannot provide any more information about the search, but said the investigation is active and on-going.

Last year, the Sheriff's Office confirmed that it had two trucks in evidence that belonged to members of the Flores family the year Smart disappeared.

KEYT reports that Smart was a freshman at Cal Poly in May of 1996. She went to an off-campus party and was last seen walking back to her dorm room with Paul Flores and two other people. It is believed that Flores was the last person to see her alive. She was declared legally dead in 2002, but her body has never been found.