UCSC Study: Sea otters help sustain local kelp forests

MOSS LANDING, Calf. (KION) A study by the University of California, Santa Cruz finds that while kelp forests along California's coasts have declined dramatically, sea otters in Monterey Bay are playing a big role in maintaining healthy kelp forest patches.

The UCSC study says sea otters are a key species in controlling populations of sea urchins, which are known to devour through large quantities of kelp.

The study also says vast areas of the coast are now carpeted with purple sea urchins, even in Monterey Bay.

