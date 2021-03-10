Rep. Panetta speaks with KION about passing $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan”

News

WASHINGTON, Calif. (KION)

The U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden's "American Rescue Plan" on Wednesday, the $1.9 trillion package for COVID-19 relief.

The bill passed in a party line vote in Congress with one House Democrat joining all Republicans against the plan.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley) joined KION anchor Aaron Groff live on KION News at 5 to discuss the bill's passing and the impact on the Central Coast.