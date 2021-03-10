Lockwood man arrested in connection to a shooting in King City

News

LOCKWOOD, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting back in October 2020.

According to sheriff's deputies, on the evening of October 4th, the staff at Mee Memorial Hospital in King City reported a victim of a gunshot wound. Investigators identified the victim as 37-year-old Joshua Hamilton, a resident of Lockwood.

Hamilton told investigators that he was shot in the 64000 block of Davis Canyon Road. During the following months, detectives say they interviewed multiple witnesses and served multiple search warrants, which helped them identify the suspect as Lockwood resident, Kyle S. York, who is 22 years old.

The Sheriff's Office Investigations Division and S.W.A.T. Team served a search warrant at York's home in the 50000 block of Paulsen Road in Lockwood. Investigators say he was taken to custody without incident.

York has been booked into the Monterey County Jail on a warrant for attempted murder, his bail is set at $500,000.

Anyone more information about the investigation is asked to contact Detective Arras Wilson at 831-759-7203 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.