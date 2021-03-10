Skip to Content
Large rocks removed during construction at washed out section of Highway 1

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) Caltrans crews have continued to work at a section of Highway 1 near Rat Creek that was washed out during a storm earlier this year, and a spokesperson for the agency shared an update on their progress.

Spokesperson Jim Shivers said a maintenance blasting team is helping with construction by removing large rocks near the area.

Shivers said work to rebuild the stretch of highway over an engineered compacted soil is continuing, and they expect the road to reopen in early summer.

