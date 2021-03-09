San Benito County transitions to using MyTurn for vaccine registration

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) San Benito County announced that as part of a statewide effort, it will be transitioning away from its COVID-19 interest portal and begin using California's MyTurn system.

On the MyTurn website, California residents can register to get a text message or email when they are eligible for a vaccine, and soon eligible residents will be able to schedule vaccine appointments on the site.

In January of this year, the county launched its vaccine interest form before a state platform was released, and county officials say about 13,500 residents have registered since it was started. MyTurn started in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, but it is being expanded to all counties and healthcare providers.

The county's vaccine interest form is not able to migrate data to MyTurn, so residents who registered through the county's form will also need to register on MyTurn. The county says everyone who has registered using their form will get an email with a link to MyTurn registration Wednesday.

To register on MyTurn, visit the website here.