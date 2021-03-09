Pedestrian killed in rollover crash on Freedom Boulevard

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 3/9/2021 6 p.m. A 25-year-old Aptos woman has died as a result of a rollover crash on Freedom Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol said that at about 2 p.m. the driver of a Volvo XC went off the road for unknown reasons and hit the woman on the south shoulder. The Volvo then rolled over onto the shoulder.

The pedestrian died at the scene, and the passenger in the vehicle was airlifted to a local hospital for moderate injuries. The CHP said the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the CHP said officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

