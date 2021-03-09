Closure in place at Freedom and Day Valley as CHP investigates deadly crash

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol says the area around Freedom Boulevard and Day Valley Road is closed while they investigate a deadly crash.

According to Officer Alyssa Gutierrez, they believe a driver went off the road at the south edge of Freedom for unknown reasons and hit a pedestrian.

The female pedestrian was killed, and investigators were not able to release any details about her identity.

The driver, a 55-year-old woman from Aromas, is reportedly cooperating with investigators. The passenger in the vehicle was injured and airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

The CHP does not know when the road will reopen.