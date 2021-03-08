CDC loosens health guidelines for those fully vaccinated

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued its first set of guidelines on how fully vaccinated individuals can safely visit others.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people are less likely to have an asymptomatic infection and are less likely to transmit the virus, therefore they can take fewer precautions.

Under the new guidelines, people are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their final vaccine dose and can visit other fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people indoors or other households without having to wear masks or keep 6 feet of distance if those in the other households are at low risk for severe disease.

Those fully vaccinated can also refrain from testing and quarantine if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms after coming into contact with someone who has the virus.

KION's Jocelyn Ortega is speaking with Santa Cruz County officials to see if these new guidelines are a fit for the county and if large gatherings will still be monitored regardless of the guidelines.