Red-tailed hawk to be released back into wild in Seaside Monday

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Monterey County is releasing a hawk back into the wild on Monday after treating it for a fractured left wing and caring for it for 68 days.

Rescuers picked up the red-tailed hawk in late December after it was found sitting on a sidewalk in Seaside. The SPCA says the adult hawk's left wing was drooping at the shoulder and that it was likely hit by a car.

A veterinarian performed "intricate surgery" to place a intermedullary pin to allow the bone to heal, which took 20 days.

"In early February, the hawk had healed enough to move to a small outdoor enclosure, where he continued his physical therapy. In mid-February, he graduated to a larger enclosure where our skilled team could ensure his ability to fly, perch, and hunt," said the SPCA Monterey County. "Our staff and skilled volunteer team also creanced the hawk at the large fields at York School. Creancing means letting the bird fly with a long cord attached to him, so he can exercise safely without escaping."

After extensive supportive care and physical therapy, the hawk has regained strength and its ability to fly. The release is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. in Seaside on Monday at a green space near the intersection of Normandy Road and Parker Flats Cut Off Road.

Every year, the SPCA Wildlife Center rescues over 2,500 injured or orphaned wild animals. The SPCA Wildlife Center is available for emergency wildlife rescues 24 hours a day. To report injured, sick, or orphaned wildlife in Monterey County, please call 831-264-5427.