Salinas playgrounds set to reopen Monday

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The City of Salinas announced that its playgrounds will be allowed to reopen its 35 playgrounds Monday.

The city said the change comes after Monterey County's COVID-19 case rate dropped to 10.1 per 100,000 from 18.4, which allows for more recreational activities.

"We recognize the important role playgrounds play in the health and wellbeing of our children. I am thrilled to hear the case rate has dropped and that we are moving to open, allowing children to get outdoors and play!" said Mayor Kimbley Craig.

Those using the playgrounds will still be asked to follow posted guidance that includes practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, staying home if you feel unwell, washing hands before and after use and limiting the number of people at the playground at one time.

Large gatherings and tournaments are still not allowed to take place at the parks under current guidance.