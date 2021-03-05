Monterey playgrounds and sports fields to reopen

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey City Manager announced that all Monterey playgrounds have officially reopened today and sports will soon reopen mid-March with some restrictions.

This comes after California released new data on COVID-19 case rates, showing cases in Monterey County dropping from 18.4 to 10.1 cases per 100,000. According to state health officials, this allows recreational activities, including certain sports, to continue in more restrictive tiers.

"We are thrilled to welcome children back to the playgrounds," said Parks and Recreation Director Karen Larson. "We recommend playing it safe and following all of the posted guidance such as social distancing, wearing a face covering, and washing/sanitizing your hands before and after using the playground."

Under the city's new order, all playgrounds, except Dennis the Menace Playground, are open. This is because Dennis the Menace Park is not "designed primarily to serve nearby residents within a half a mile," according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Sports fields for baseball will reopen on Monday, March 8, 2021, by permit only. Open soccer fields, beach volleyball courts and artificial turf volleyball courts will open Monday, March 15, 2021, by permit only as well.

According to the city, the permits help ensure safety and strict adherence to CDPH guidelines for outdoor and indoor youth and recreational sports. Those who wish to get a permit can do so by getting them from the Parks and Recreation Director.

Park picnic tables and group barbeque areas are still closed to the public as it limits the possibility of large group gatherings. The city also says basketball courts are will still be closed until a system in place to ensure CDPH guidelines are met.