King City man arrested on suspicion of vandalizing bank

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) A King City man is behind bars on suspicion of vandalizing a Wells Fargo Bank.

Police responded to the bank on Bassett Street at around 11:15 a.m. on Feb. 21, and they saw that someone had broken the front window. The suspect left before officers got there.

The cost of replacing the window came out to $4,200.

During the investigation, officers looked at surveillance cameras and used them to identify the suspect, 33-year-old Ramon Solis Solis.

Police found Solis on Broadway near 2nd Street on Feb. 27. He was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail on felony vandalism charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Partida at 831-386-5988 or jpartida@kingcity.com. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-78-CRIME.