First white shark of the year spotted near Aptos

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The sharks are back in Aptos! Researchers say they are seeing sharks pop up in the Monterey Bay earlier in the year and in higher numbers.

Drone photographer Eric Mailander has been studying the sharks from above and says this is the earliest he has documented a white shark in the area locals now call "Shark Park."

A study published with help from scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium found younger great white sharks have moved north since 2014 as water temperatures have warmed.

Where there once were no juvenile white sharks spotted between Aptos and Capitola, there are now dozens seen every year.

