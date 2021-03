News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) At least one person is dead after a car crash on Highway 9 off of Juanita Road and Kings Creek, according to California Highway Patrol.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night. CHP was still on the scene around 12 a.m. Friday morning.

This is a developing story. You can check this page for details when the information becomes available.