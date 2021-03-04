Tsunami Warning Center evaluating west coast threat following earthquakes near New Zealand

News

(KION) Three earthquakes have been reported in the Kermadec Islands northeast of New Zealand, and the National Tsunami Warning Center said it is evaluating the threat to the western United States.

Right now, the center has only released a Tsunami Information Statement.

The Oahu Emergency Management agency in Hawaii reports that a Tsunami Watch has been issued for Hawaii.

The largest earthquake reported so far was magnitude 8.1 at 11:28 a.m. PT. The Tsunami Warning Center said earthquakes of that size are known to lead to tsunamis that could be dangerous even in areas outside the region.

Officials are reviewing information to see if there is a tsunami threat for California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia or Alaska. They are working to find out the level of danger and said they will release more information as it becomes available. Updates are expected every hour.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency has issued a Tsunami Warning and said the first waves may reach the country at 9:49 a.m. local time. The agency said it expects tsunami activity to continue for several hours.