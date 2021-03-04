SPCA recommends temporarily removing birdbaths, feeders due to bacteria

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The SPCA, including the SPCA for Monterey County, is asking residents along the west coast to remove bird feeders and birdbaths through April due to a disease outbreak.

The SPCA said the Central Coast, Northern California, Oregon and Washington are seeing an outbreak of a bacterial disease, salmonellosis, among Pine Siskins, and bird feeders are considered the main source of disease spread.

On the Central Coast, the SPCA for Monterey County reports that many of the birds exposed to the bacteria have died of salmonellosis this winter.

The bacteria are usually spread through droppings, especially in areas where birdseed piles up under feeders or in-tray feeders where the birds can stand in the seeds, according to the SPCA. Removing feeders and birdbaths temporarily is expected to encourage the birds to forage on their own, and they are expected to move on from the Central Coast in March or April.

Pine Siskins are described as small finches with heavy streaks and yellow accents. The SPCA said Lesser Goldfinch birds and other species can also become sick, and in rare cases, it can be spread to outdoor cats.

When a bird is infected, the SPCA said it will seem tired and puffed or fluffed-up with its eyes partially closed. Its eyes may also look swollen, red or irritated.

Anyone who sees a sick, injured or orphaned animal is asked to call the SPCA Wildlife Center at 831-264-5427.