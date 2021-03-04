Five new beach wheelchairs added at Santa Cruz County beaches

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Five new beach wheelchairs will soon be available to visitors at Santa Cruz County beaches, according to Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks (Friends).

The organization said the money for the wheelchairs came from a $13,762 grant from the California Coastal Conservancy to improve access for visitors.

“Our goal is to make our beloved state parks and beaches accessible to all,” said Bonny Hawley, executive director of Friends. “Doubling the number of available beach wheelchairs is one way we can help more people and their families explore the beautiful coast in a comfortable, safe way.”

The five new wheelchairs will be added to the five already available. They can be used at the following beaches: Natural Bridges, Seabright, Twin Lakes, New Brighton, Seacliff, Manresa, Sunset and Palm.

The wheelchairs will be supplied by Deming Designs Inc., and they will be a standard fixed-frame, all-terrain, stainless steel model with removable armrests, according to Friends. They can get wet, but do not float.

To reserve a wheelchair, email SCD.specialevents@parks.ca.gov or call 831-335-8487 Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., excluding holidays.