Monterey Zoo ranks #5 on list of worst zoos for elephants by In Defense of Animals

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Zoo in Salinas ranked #5 on the top ten list of worst zoos for elephants in North America by In Defense of Animals (IDA)

Concerns raised by an Elephant Campaign Coordinator of the IDS state elephants are dying at younger ages at the Monterey Zoo by zoo standards and pose concerns of disease transmission to the public.

The IDA says elephants should be sent to other sanctuaries.

Today on KION, the staff at the Monterey Zoo responds to these concerns. Jocelyn Ortega will have a report at 5 and 6 p.m.