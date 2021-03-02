Monterey County Supervisors approve resolution denouncing hate crimes against Asian Americans

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution denouncing hate crimes and rhetoric against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, according to Supervisor Luis Alejo.

Civil rights activist Connie Jung Joe said the organization Stop AAPI Hate has received more than 3,000 reports of anti-Asian hate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Stop AAPI Hate did not formally track the incidents, but the group Stand Against Hatred tracked only a few incidents in 2019.

Supervisors argue that language used to refer to COVID-19 has encouraged racism and prejudice. Even former NBA player and current Santa Cruz Warriors player Jeremy Lin reports being called "coronavirus" on the court.

"Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Monterey County Board of Supervisors, on behalf of the County and all residents thereof, denounce hate crimes, hateful rhetoric and hateful acts against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, and reaffirm our commitment to ensure that API Americans feel safe and welcome, both during this COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.." they wrote in the resolution.

Alejo said Monterey County is the first county to unanimously approve a resolution of this kind.

