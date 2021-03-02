Man arrested in connection to Boulder Creek-area mail theft

News

BOULDER CREEK, Calif. (KION) A man has been arrested in connection to Boulder Creek-area mail theft, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified as Richard Gilreath, was arrested at his Santa Cruz home Monday.

Investigators said they used surveillance video shared by a neighbor to identify Gilreath.

The Sheriff's Office said a deputy found a "significant amount" of mail, and they will be working to contact the owners.