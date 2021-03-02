Big Sur Fire asks for junk car donations

News

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION) Big Sur Fire is asking for people to show the department support by donating junk cars.

The department said it is planning to hold a Vehicle Extrication and Rescue class for firefighters in April, and they need vehicles to practice on.

Big Sur Fire said it will take vehicles whether they run or not, but they prefer that the vehicle is running to avoid a need for a tow. They also recommend having a pink slip to make the salvaging process easier.

They said even if a vehicle does not run or have a pink slip, they can still try their best to accommodate.

To donate a vehicle, contact Big Sur Fire at info@bigsurfire.org or 831-667-2113. You could also send the department a private message on Facebook.