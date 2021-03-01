DA: Salinas man sentenced for threatening to kill girlfriend, punching ex

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas resident has been sentenced to prison for threatening to kill his girlfriend and punching his ex-girlfriend during an argument, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The man, 48-year-old Kenneth Lee, pleaded no contest to domestic violence and threatening a witness charges.

The DA's Office said Lee's girlfriend told police that he had threatened to kill her after they argued about infidelity in July 2019 and provided text messages Lee sent her telling of plans to harm her.

Two days after she reported the threats, the DA's Office said Lee got into a fight with his ex-girlfriend and punched her in the face.

Lee was sentenced to six years in prison.