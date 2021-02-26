SC Warriors player Jeremy Lin releases response to hate crimes against Asian Americans

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Jeremy Lin, who currently plays for the Santa Cruz Warriors and formerly was part of the NBA, issued a statement in response to recent hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Advocates and law enforcement say they have received reports of thousands of attacks against Asian Americans since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. In California, there have been multiple reports of people being violently shoved, robbed or severely injured over the past few weeks.

Lin said in a social media post that this generation of Asian Americans is tired of being told that they do not experience racism while they continue to be asked where they are really from, be teased for physical features or be objectified as exotic.

"I want better for my elders who worked so hard and sacrificed so much to make a life for themselves here. I want better for my niece and nephew and future kids. I want better for the next generation of Asian American athletes than to have to work so hard to just be 'deceptively athletic.'

"Being an Asian American doesn't mean we don't experience poverty and racism. Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called 'coronavirus' on the court. Being a man of faith doesn't mean I don't fight for justice, for myself and for others," Lin wrote.

He ended his statement by asking, "Is anyone listening??"

Since the rise in attacks began, hundreds of people have volunteered to escort elderly Asian Americans in the Bay Area. A new special response unit was also created to focus on crimes against Asians, especially the elderly.

This week, California lawmakers allocated $1.4 million to help Asian Americans report incidents, and they say it will support researchers at UCLA's Asian American Studies Center and initiatives that include Stop AAPI Hate.

Assemblymember Phil Ting of San Francisco said he hopes the new state funding will "lead us to solutions that will make all communities safer."

