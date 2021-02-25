Wanted Santa Cruz County felon arrested in South Lake Tahoe after an hours-long standoff

News

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KION and CBS13) A wanted Santa Cruz County felon was arrested after an hours-long standoff in South Lake Tahoe Wednesday evening, according to the CBS affiliate in Sacramento.

CBS13 reports that 55-year-old Scott Nevin was out on bail on 50 felony charges and had numerous warrants for his arrest. Some of the charges included domestic violence and intimidating witnesses.

Police told CBS13 that the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on Nevin's home. During the search, sheriff's deputies found 43 weapons and tactical vests with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office patches on them. Washoe County is located in Nevada next to South Lake Tahoe.

Officers found Nevin on the 3700 block of Alder Avenue but they told CBS13 he refused to make contact. They add that the neighborhood was evacuated as a precaution while officers and multiple agencies tried to contact the suspect.

CBS13 reports that Nevin was eventually taken into custody, and police tell them he sustained minor injuries, but no officers were hurt.