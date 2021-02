News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The California Highway Patrol is warning that Highway 101 north near Betabel Road is slowed due to a vehicle fire.

The CHP said the cause of the fire is unknown, but the only person inside was able to get out safely.

The fire spread to nearby brush, according to the CHP, so the agency is working with fire crews to contain it.

One lane of the highway is closed until the fire is out.