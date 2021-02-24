Skip to Content
News
Missing UC Santa Cruz student

Atharva Chinchwadkar
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

UC Santa Cruz Police is asking for the public’s help to find an at-risk student.

Atharva Chinchwadkar was last seen by his parents on Sunday at around 6 p.m. when he left his Fremont home to get dog food. Chinchwadkar has not returned, and UCSC Police say he may have traveled to the school. While he is a student, he does not live on the campus.

Chinchwadkar was reported missing to the City of Fremont Police Department on Tuesday.

He is described as:

  • 19-year-old South Asian male
  • 6’0’’ tall, 150 pounds
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, cream jacket and gray track pants
  • Driving a day gray 2010 Toyota Camry, four door sedan – plate #6JVD754

If you have any information on where Chinchwadkar might be, call UC Santa Cruz Police at 831-459-2231, ext. 1 or call 911 if there is an emergency. You can also call the Fremont Police Department at 510-790-6800.

