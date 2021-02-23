MPUSD parents weigh in on school consolidation

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District board will hear what parents have to say about the consolidation of schools at a meeting Tuesday night.

The district said it is dealing with a rapid decline in student enrollment, so it has presented a study that includes three or four plans focused on consolidating some of the schools.

This comes after the district held several community engagement meetings last week for parents to ask questions and provide input.

Those findings will be presented at a 5:30 p.m. board meeting Tuesday night.

