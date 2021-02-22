USCIS reverts naturalization test to 2008 version

News

(KION) The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it will be reverting to the 2008 version of the naturalization test given to people trying to become U.S. citizens.

The change will begin on March 1.

On Dec. 1, 2020, the agency began using a revised test as part of a ten year review and update. The revision included changes to content, more questions and an updated number of questions that needed to be answered correctly.

CNN reports that immigration experts were concerned that the changes could slow down the process and discourage people from seeking citizenship and legal immigration.

