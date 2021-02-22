Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:06 pm
Published 11:59 am

USCIS reverts naturalization test to 2008 version

(KION) The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that it will be reverting to the 2008 version of the naturalization test given to people trying to become U.S. citizens.

The change will begin on March 1.

On Dec. 1, 2020, the agency began using a revised test as part of a ten year review and update. The revision included changes to content, more questions and an updated number of questions that needed to be answered correctly.

CNN reports that immigration experts were concerned that the changes could slow down the process and discourage people from seeking citizenship and legal immigration.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more details tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.

Central Coast / National-World / Top Stories

Jonathan Sarabia

Jonathan is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content