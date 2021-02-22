More than 20 citations issued in Salinas street racing operation

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Salinas Police Department said it has received complaints from businesses and residents about reckless drivers in parking lots and on roads related to side shows.

Police said the side shows usually block roadways and involve dangerous maneuvers. During the side shows, police said community members report loud vehicles, people yelling, vandalism, littering and damage to parking lots. They can sometimes attract hundreds of viewers and vehicles.

Over the weekend, police said they were able to get a gathering involving nearly 100 vehicles under control with the help of the California Highway Patrol.

Police said they conducted multiple traffic stops, issued 22 citations and made one arrest.

The department said officers will continue to conduct enforcement.