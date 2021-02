News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Dr. Anthony Fauci will be featured in the Panetta Institute for Public Policy's "2021 Leon Panetta Lecture Series New Leadership in a New Decade -- Can America be Healed? " discussion.

The lecture will begin at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by Leon Panetta.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more on what was discussed within the lecture tonight at 11 p.m.