GILROY, Calif. (KION) The U.S. Geological Survey detected a M 3.8 earthquake about 5.5 miles from Gilroy.

USGS reports the quake happened at 5:38 p.m.

The epicenter is located about 5 miles northeast of Gilroy near Pigeon Point and 7 miles southeast of San Martin.

*Originally reported as a M 3.7, but later updated by USGS to 3.8*