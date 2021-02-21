Central Coast realtors struggle to keep up with demand

News

(KION) -- Realtors on the Central Coast are struggling to find enough properties for people to live in.

"The remedy that we're searching for and we're all looking for right now is more inventory," says Jeremy Larson with the Larson Real Estate Team.

Larson works with clients in Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. He says the listings don't last long.

It's a similar story in San Benito County, where there can be up to 20 offers on a single home.

"So you have all these buyers that constantly miss out on properties," says Carly Jo Brigantino.

Brigantino is the San Benito County Association of Realtors President. She says people are flocking to the Central Coast.

Because of the pandemic and with more people working from home, there's been an influx of buyers - specifically from the bay area.

"We're a rural area and there's been a mass migration from urban to rural areas," says Brigantino.

However, would-be sellers just aren't making moves when it comes to showing or selling their homes right now.

Meanwhile, buyers are are going all-in before even seeing their future home.

"I have some buyers right now, the model homes aren't even built and they're getting their names on the list," says Brigantino.

Realtors aren't quite sure when the supply will meet demand.

"In a normal market we would know that right after tax season, we would see an increase in inventory, but nothing's normal right now," says Larson.

Experts predict people will start selling their homes by late summer when coronavirus concerns begin to ease.