GILROY, Calif. (KION) The California Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect major delays on Highway 101.

In a tweet, Caltrans District 5 said each direction of Highway 101 near Highway 25 is blocked by a car crash and a power line that came down across the lanes.

The agency said to use caution and take an alternate route.

