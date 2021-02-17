Man arrested on kidnapping, carjacking charges in Santa Cruz

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say a San Jose man has been arrested following an incident Tuesday night.

According to Chief Andy Mills, officers responded to a report of a woman screaming on West Cliff Drive after people nearby reported it.

With the help of the California Highway Patrol, officers were able to find, catch and arrest San Jose resident Jason Richardson.

Mills says Richardson is on parole and was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, carjacking and other domestic violence-related charges.